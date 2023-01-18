Paul Villanueva, better known as Melcochita, visited the Andrea Llosa program, in which he confessed that he was going through a very difficult situation because he had had problems with his children and even discovered that he had an unrecognized grandson who had been imprisoned for aggravated robbery and had been sentenced to 16 years in prison, as seen on the program. In the same way, his wife, Monserrat Seminario, accompanied him and revealed that the children of the comedian “abuse him.”

Faced with these statements, social networks jumped in defense of Villanueva and, although he felt the affection of all his audience, he was forced to send a message to all his followers so that they would stop with comments about his family situation. In addition, he pointed out that the program broadcast on January 16 had been recorded a long time ago.

What happened to Melcochita’s grandson?

The comedian said that his unrecognized grandson had contacted him to ask for help and Andrea presented the case as follows: “I am here because it is already too much abuse for a person who has been in prison for so many years. There are people who have killed 20 or 30 people and leave after four years (…). She lived in Argentina for eight years. He arrived (in Peru) and, about two months later, he was arrested. He learned to take medication, he was on pills and drugged ”.

Problems with Melcochita’s children

César Villanueva, the father of the affected person, linked up with “Andrea” and accused Melcochita of hiding the death of one of his children from him. And the comedian scolded him for not being aware of his children.

Monserrat attacks Melcochita’s children

“I told him: ‘You no longer have the obligation to give to your family, you now have three girls, 13, 12 and 9 years old; it has to do with them,’” Seminario said on Llosa’s program. “He even supports his older brothers, but they are already older. Your sons are grown up, your daughters are not (…). Sometimes the family goes overboard with him,” she added.

The comedian Melcochita has several children from different couples. He knows how many there are and his relationship to them. Photo: Capture/ATV/Broadcast

Melcochita clarifies that the program is old

Pablo Villanueva recorded a video to indicate that his current situation with his family is “normal”. “What they have put on television is from 2,000 years ago. That is past. All my children are very well with me (…). I love my children. I didn’t go to talk about my children, but about my uncle because it was an injustice.”