Melcochita and Monserrat Seminario have remained united despite the fact that some family dilemmas arose at the time. The couple has currently been in a relationship for 18 years and, as a result of their love, they conceived three daughters. One of them, named Constance, was presented for the first time on national television last Saturday, December 9. In this note, learn how this emotional moment was experienced in which the heir to both He was encouraged to dedicate a few words to his parents.

How was the presentation of Melcochita and Monserrat's daughter in front of the cameras?

Pablo Villanueva, better known as Melcochitareached the latest edition of 'Which is the real one?', on Saturday, December 9. The comedian participated in a sequence in which the guest contestants, Alondra García Miró, Sebastián Monteghirfo and 'La Pánfila', had to guess which of the three young women present was his daughter.

Given this, the comedian passed by each of the young people in front of him and, finally, stood next to what was his daughter, whom he hugged. After that, the host of the program, Adolfo Aguilar, invited the minor's mother, Monserrat Seminaryto stage.

When his parents were together, Constance He dedicated a few brief words to them. “I love you very much and thank you for always being by my side,” held. Melcochita He also spoke about his heir and broke down: “I have my three daughters. I never yell at them, I love them. If the three of them ask me for something, I will buy them the same.”

What is the age difference between Melcochita and Monserrat Seminario?

Currently, Melcochita He is 87 and his partner, Monserrat, is 39. In that sense, the couple is 48 years apart. They both got married in a religious wedding in 2013. Likewise, they did so legally in 2017, in Piura.