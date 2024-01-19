Daniela Darcourt She is one of the most representative salsa singers in the country, in fact, she was recently nominated for a Latin Grammy and, although she could not bring the award to Peru, her name has already begun to resonate abroad. This time, the singer was chosen to represent the country in Puerto Rico in the important event that will be held by the National Salsa Day, but this would not have been to the liking of the popular Melcochita.

What did Melcochita say about Daniela Darcourt?

He swears he should have gone! TO Melcochita He was not pleased to find out that the artist will represent the country of the Incas, so he harshly criticized her. “How firm Antonio Cartagena and I should have been, who have been recognized abroad for several years. The lady here has her audience, but outside she still has a long way to go, it's beginning”said Don Pablo Villanueva for Expreso. The same media also pointed out that for Melcochita it is evident the ring that Darcourt would have.

“I do not lie, there is the proof, I am very loved abroad, there they admire and respect me, they follow my music, this has been going on for years, I was a friend of Celia Cruz, her husband Pedro Knight, Cano Estremera, Cheo Feliciano and many more true salsa stars”concluded the comedian.

Melcochita criticizes Darcourt. Photo: The Republic

When is National Salsa Day?

The important event in Puerto Rico, where Darcourt will represent us, the March 17, 2024 in the recognizedo Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan and will be organized by Zeta 93 FM.

Puerto Rico will celebrate National Salsa Day. Photo: Music



“We will have the participation of great Puerto Rican and international salsa stars and, in addition, there will be contests and special promotions alluding to this great celebration.”said Marcos Rodríguez, 'el Cacique', programming director of Zeta 93 FM. “Later, we will let you know all the surprises we have planned as part of this historic concert,” he said.

