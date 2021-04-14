Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’ and Monserrat Seminary They started a new business. The spouses reinvented themselves in this coronavirus pandemic and presented their new poultry.

In conversations with a local media, the comic actor gave details of the restaurant that he decided to open and that will begin activities next April 22 in the Los Olivos district.

As he said, he invested all his savings to create this company due to the lack of employment. “You can no longer live on art, more than a year without working, imagine. I have a family, children to support, rent to pay. You don’t live off the air, “said the comedian.

Also, he spoke about the lack of work after the closure of social events due to the restrictions in this pandemic.

“The only thing I do is ‘jerk off’, a show by Zoom or greetings, it is not the same as working permanently with my own income. I do not want to live on charity, give pity or ask for alms. I gathered what little I had and partnered with a friend. I have faith that we will do well, “added Melcochita in conversations with El Popular.

Melcochita went to vote at 85 years old

On the last April 11, the 2021 Elections were held throughout the national territory. During the morning, the comic actor participated in the electoral breakfast organized by the candidate Hernando de Soto in a restaurant in La Molina.

After this, he decided to go to the polls to vote. “ I have to go to vote despite my years, I’m 85 . I have to go vote for the welfare of our country ”, were the comedian’s words.

