In the current Formula 1 paddock, Sebastian Vettel is one of the pilots who has shown himself to be more attentive and sensitive to various non-sporting issues, some of which are also tragic such as terrible war in Ukraine in progress. In this case, the German of Aston Martin symbolically expressed his closeness to the Ukrainian people on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix, which will see him back on track after the positivity at Covid-19. The four-time world champion wore a cuff with Ukrainian flag colorsas well as covering a lap of the track by bicycle with the frame bearing the colors of the rainbow, a symbol of peace on a global level.

It is not the first time that Vettel has shown his solidarity with the nation victim of a horrible massacre perpetrated by the Russian army, which began its invasion almost two months ago: already during the pre-season tests, in fact, the ex Ferrari driver showed up with a helmet with a livery characterized, once again, by the yellow-blue colors of the Ukrainian flag, adding other messages of peace such as the writing ‘No War’the drawing of a dove and the lyrics of the song ‘Imagine’. In addition to this, Vettel also brought back the banners of various states of the world, including that of Northern Cyprus, a territory not recognized by the international community. For this reason, after unleashing an involuntary diplomatic incident, the former Red Bull withdrew this livery.