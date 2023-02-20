Melbourne does not give up the project of having four DRS zones. After aggressively attempting to return to Formula 1, initially allowing drivers to operate the mobile wing four times but then giving up due to safety concerns, organizers of the Australian GP are trying again this year.

The Albert Park circuit, especially after the latest modifications, lends itself to such a bold philosophy of using the DRS, but last year, under the request of some drivers, the FIA ​​retraced its steps after the first two free practice sessions, preventing to activate the mobile wing between turn-8 and turn-9, a stretch in which there is a rapid change of right-left direction.

The four DRS zones would be an absolute record which promise to provide entertainment and overtaking and allow the drivers to cover more than half the track with the rear wing wide open, in the event of a duel. A scenario that Melbourne, this time, did not want to give up: “We have had positive feedback from the FIA ​​and F1 on the implementation of a fourth DRS-zone“, commented the manager of the Australian Grand Prix Andrew Westacott to the local newspaper Herald Sun. “Melbourne will have its fastest race ever. The cars have obviously improved since last year and the fourth DRS zone means that the cars will be faster. This will of course reduce the lap time, making the Grand Prix faster and setting the highest average speed ever in Melbourne“.

THE detection pointshowever, they should not be touched. As also in the 2022 project, two will remain: the first in the change of direction between turns 6 and 7, the second immediately before turn 13. Obviously, each of the two detection points ‘applies’ for the next two DRS zones. The Australian Grand Prix, once a classic season-opener, was canceled for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic and returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2022. This year, it is scheduled for 2 April , after the grand prix of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.