Three years after the last time, thanks to the pandemic that led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions, Formula 1 finally returns to Australia, on the renewed Melbourne track. From 1996, the debut year in the world calendar, the Albert Park circuit has almost always represented the opening round of the World Championship. This time, however, the drivers arrive with two GPs behind them and with a stable hierarchy that appears to be quite consolidated, especially at the top of the group. In fact, barring surprises, the candidate teams to contend for victory will once again be Red Bull and Ferrari.

The ‘Down Under’ comeback also offers riders and teams the chance to try and break some sort of curse which appears to surround the Melbourne circuit. In the last ten times we have raced here in facti only in two cases did those who started from pole position then win the race. A figure in contrast with the oldest history of the circuit and above all with its characteristics. Waiting to see the concrete effects of the changes made before this year’s race, in fact, the Australian one has always been a track where it was difficult to overtake. Yet from 2010 to today only Vettel in 2011 and Hamilton in 2015 have taken home the 25 points of victory by shooting at the post.

The German and the English are also the only two drivers to have managed to conquer pole in these last ten races: the current Aston Martin driver has made it three times, all at the wheel of the Red Bull. The seven-time world champion on the other hand for seven, of which the last six consecutive, from 2014 to 2019. In practice, in the hybrid era of F1 only the # 44 started in front of everyone on the Melbourne city track. In 2019 it was Bottas who mocked him, thanks to an excellent start. In 2018 and 2017, on the other hand, Vettel prevailed with Ferrari by exploiting the strategy. Finally, among the most famous comeback victories there is that of Jenson Button in 2010, who started fourth and found himself sixth at the end of the first lap, only to be able to establish himself thanks to the dancer weather, and that of Kimi Raikkonen in 2013. On that occasion the Finn, at the time at Lotus, obtained the victory starting from the seventh place of the grid.