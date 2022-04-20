Charles Leclerc was interviewed by the TG1 before the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend in Imola. The Ferrari driver will present himself on the Santerno circuit as the leader of the World Championship with 71 points, 34 more than George Russell (Mercedes) and 46 more than the reigning champion Max Verstappen. Here are the words of the class of 1997, ready to be supported together with Sainz by almost 150 thousand spectators over the three-day weekend.

What do your mother and brother tell you after a start like this?

“They are happy, but the season is very long. We need to stay calm and keep pushing on developments. I didn’t expect such a good start to the season and I’m happy to be just a few days away from the Imola Grand Prix, the audience will be extraordinary ”.

Where do you think you have improved?

“In 2019 I was very strong in qualifying, but then I went down in the race. Now, on the other hand, I am able to manage the tires and the race better ”.

Do you think about what is happening in Ukraine?

“It’s impossible not to think about it, I really hope it ends soon. A lot of innocent people are involved and they are suffering a lot ”.

Your watch has been stolen, will you arrive in time for the Grand Prix?

“It wasn’t a good experience, but these things happen. Yes, I will try to arrive on time ”.

In Monza after you won a taxi driver did not recognize you …

“Yes and the same thing happened in Melbourne in Australia too, but not after the race, before the weekend started. The taxi driver told me ‘Eh the Ferrari doesn’t look bad this year’ and I replied ‘oh yeah’ “.