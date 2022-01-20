MThe Australian Open experienced a big surprise with Garbiñe Muguruza, who was third in the world rankings in the second round. The 28-year-old Spanish world-class tennis player surprisingly lost to unseeded French player Alizé Cornet 3-6, 3-6 in Melbourne on Thursday. Former Wimbledon and French Open winner Muguruza was in the final of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season two years ago.

Another top ten player eliminated in the second round was Estonian Anett Kontaveit. The seventh in the world rankings lost to the 19-year-old Danish Clara Tauson 2: 6, 4: 6.