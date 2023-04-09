Melbourne, the night a hypothesis for the future

Races in the evening may no longer be a prerogative of Middle Eastern circuits. In fact, Australia would be interested in organizing the grand prix at night in the future, also meeting the European public, who are forced to get up early if they want to follow all the events, including free practice.

Opening the night race was Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott. Who, although his mandate is running out, still has the fate of Melbourne at heart. And, after assuring the citizen of Victoria a future in Formula 1 until 2037, we imagine the presence of artificial light in the coming years.

Westacott’s words

“For us, the preference goes to times that have daylight, but I would also say that the only thing Victoria does well is to innovate in big events”, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “We need to look at a horizon of 15 years and that is why the Victorian government has deemed it important to secure the new agreement with F1: things can be done for the future. The great thing is that we have been here since 1996 and therefore we can make these changes having a very solid relationship behind us. Being open minded is probably the simplest answer“.

The problems of 2023

Being open-minded is the least Melbourne can do. The circuit must be forgiven for serious shortcomings in terms of safety, which have allowed fans to access the track while the race is still underway for two consecutive years. In the GP held on Sunday 2 April, the fans not only entered the track, but also touched the car of Nico Hülkenberg, parked on the side of the track after the checkered flag due to technical problems with the red light still on, and therefore without the due security guarantees.