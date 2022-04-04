In Jeddah the DRS question had exploded, thanks to the duel full of tricks and strategies between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, in which the Monegasque and the Dutch also found themselves competing in – paradoxically – passing for seconds on the activation zone of the moving wing before the last straight, in order to have an advantage over the direct rival on the long main ‘straight’. The scene of the two young talents, vying for the victory of the race, who pinch to smoking wheels to avoid overtaking each other in the last corner had aroused some perplexity among the purists of the Circus, critics on the fact that not making a deliberate overtaking can even transform in a strategic advantage.

Now that Formula 1 moves to Australia, re-embracing the Melbourne circuit on which – due to the pandemic – it has not raced since 2019, discussions on the DRS promise to be even greater. In fact, on its official website, F1 has updated the map of the circuit, which has undergone some small but significant changes to the layout compared to the last visit to the Circus, revealing that on the Albert Park track next weekend there will be four areas for the opening of the mobile wing. An absolute record that promises royal spectacle and overtaking but also some further headaches at a strategic level for the riders when they find themselves battling against each other on the track.

In addition to the three ‘traditional’ DRS zones, which were already present on the circuit the last time the Australian GP took place – along the pit straight, in the extension leading to turn 3 and in the section that joins the curves 10 and 11 – a fourth zone will be added on the new straight leading to the fast chicane of turns 9 and 10. The main change to the track concerns the removal of the Clark chicane, which was after turn 8. The much talked about detection point, where that is, the gap is measured to verify whether or not it is possible to activate the wing in the race, there will be two: the first in the change of direction between curves 6 and 7, the second immediately before curve 13. Obviously each of the two detection points’ it is valid for the next two DRS zones. In fact, more than half of the track can be covered with the rear wing wide open in the event of a duel.