City led 1-0 when the derby was suspended, courtesy of Aiden O’Neill’s goal in the 11th minute of play.

Professional Footballers Australia, the players’ union, welcomed the decision to abandon the game and said they had met with Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City players, who will continue to advocate: “Melbourne Victory fans who have taken the “storming the pitch, resulting in the assault of a player, a referee and a match-day TV operator, should be subject to the harshest possible penalties,” they said.

“We recognize the courage of the players, club staff and referees who have helped each other out in circumstances to which no one should ever be exposed.” Several players and Australian football personalities condemned the scenes, especially in the wake of the national team’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar. Impressed goalkeeper Tom Glover is a leader for Melbourne City supporters.

“Our sport is in tatters. A real disgrace what happened,” Australia goalkeeper Danny Vukovic said on Twitter. “I can’t believe we are here after such an amazing World Cup and with so much potential to see our game grow. Irreparable damage has been done. Blackest day for football in Australia.” See also The Carrera Cup Italia restarts at Mugello, timetables and TV of the weekend

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 09:13)

