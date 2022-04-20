Alex Albon he was certainly one of the unexpected protagonists of the last Australian GP. The Thai of Williams, thanks to a brilliant and daring strategy, was able to climb from 20th position on the starting grid to tenth under the checkered flag. In this way he managed to give his team the first points of the season. The former Toro Rosso and Red Bull driver drove the entire race on hard tires, then stopping only on the penultimate lap to ‘mark’ the obligatory stop. An extreme move that however he paid for, allowing him to close the race with a margin of about two seconds on the comeback Zhou.

On the eve of the fourth round of the season, the first in Europe, scheduled at the Imola circuit, the FIA ​​announced that the FW44 # 23 of Albon was drawn in Melbourne for the post-tender inspections. It is a custom introduced last season by the FIA: one of the top ten cars classified at the finish line is drawn by lot and receives “more extensive physical inspections“. In the case of the Grove car, these covered the entire steering area, starting with the steering column. The inspection did not reveal any infringement of the technical regulation.