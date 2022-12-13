Gregorio Paltrinieri wins the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle at the short course world championships in Melbourne. The 28-year-old from Emilia touches in 14’16″88 ahead of the French Damien Joly (14’19″62) and the Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (14’24″08). Paltrinieri returns to win the 1500m freestyle at the world championships in short course 8 years old, becoming the first Italian to win a world title in the 25-metre pool for the second time.