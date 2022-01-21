The Covid-19 emergency, which exploded all over the world in 2020, inevitably also affected the world of sport and Formula 1, which in that season was forced to resize the calendar following the lockdowns and border closures implemented by the various governments. Among these, even the Australian ‘rejected’ the Circus on the occasion of that season, repeating the same decision also on the occasion of 2021. Consequently, twice since 1996, Formula 1 has had to give up the Australian Grand Prix on the circuit of Melbourne, symbol of the traditional opening event of the last world championships. The great return, however, is the championship to come, with the track that will host the renewed single-seater of the 2022 from 8 to 10 April, this time on the occasion of the third race of the calendar.

An event that eagerly awaits all oceanic motorsport, starting with Andrew Westacott, Chief Executive Officer of AGPC, the organizing body of the Australian GP. Interviewed by speedcafe.com, the manager underlined the interventions implemented to modify some sections of the circuit, as well as underlining the iron will to propose Melbourne again for the next seasons: “When you make changes to the track like the ones we have implemented – he has declared – estimated at about 20 million dollars, they are not completed only for the remaining three or four years of the current contract. I’m talking about three years because it actually goes until 2025, so it’s actually this season plus three more. We always have an eye to the future, both in Formula 1 and in MotoGP, continuing with the optimism and continuous dialogue we have always had with the top leaders in these categories. I have always maintained that renewal negotiations start from the moment the previous one expires; that is why the facilities, the track, and of course the entertainment program must be continually developed. When looking at what Zandvoort, Mexico has done, and what Miami is likely to do, we need to make sure we’re leading the pack. The intent is to make the race more exciting. There was criticism that Formula 1 loved Melbourne as a city, but that something had to be done to get a little more overtaking. Thus, we have made subtle changes to the asphalt mix, as well as widening some curves, eliminating a chicane and extending the pit lane. We expect the more aggressive asphalt to lead to greater tire wear, thus opening up space for different strategies and more exciting races ”.