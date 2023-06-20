He skin cancer is a worrisome disease It affects many people around the world. On the other hand, tattoos have become increasingly popular in recent years. There is a debate about the possible relationship between tattoos and skin cancer.

Below we share the most up-to-date and relevant information on this topic, in addition to highlighting the necessary precautions to maintain healthy and protected skin.

A campaign called ‘Busca el Punto’ has been created, which aims to raise awareness and inform the population about the melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Pharmaceutical companies, dermatological and oncological societies and manufacturers of personal care products have come together to relaunch this campaign. Ten tattoo experts have joined as ambassadors for the prevention of this diseasefocusing on young people between the ages of 18 and 30, since they are the ones who most request tattoos.

During a virtual conference, experts from Bristol Myers Squibb Mexico, the Mexican Society of Dermatological and Oncological Surgery and the Lavin industry in Mexico highlighted the importance of continuously observing moles on the skin.

Using the ‘ABCDE’ rule, it is recommended to examine the Asymmetry, the irregular Borders, the Color, the Diameter and the Evolution of the moles. If suspicious changes are observed, such as asymmetry, indentations, changes in color or an increase in size, this should be considered a red flag and consult a dermatologist.

In addition to the prevention of melanoma, the importance of protecting the skin from the sun is emphasized. The use of broad-spectrum sunscreens with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) greater than 30 is recommended.

These should be applied at least every 4 hours for adequate protection. Both chemical and mineral formulas are effective in protecting the skin from the sun’s rays.

The ‘Busca el Punto’ campaign has evolved over the years, adapting to social and technological changes. This year, the technology has been used to broadcast informative videos in hospital wards and clinics, thus expanding its reach.

Tattoo artists have been trained on skin care, making them allies in skin cancer prevention. It is important to clarify that tattoos themselves do not promote this type of disease.

Until now there is no conclusive evidence directly linking tattoos to skin cancer. However, it is essential to take precautions when getting a tattoo and protect the tattooed skin from excessive sun exposure.