It does not only look after the disabled or the elderly with dementia or terminal illness. The caregiver is an increasingly present figure next to the patient with a diagnosis of cancer, even at a young age, as happens in the case of melanoma. “Faced with an oncological diagnosis, the patient begins to ask himself questions about life, existence and, in the face of the disease, we not only have the answer of the drug and the skills, but we need someone who embraces us, who stays with us. The caregiver therefore helps the patient to respect the therapy, keeps in touch with the doctors and organizes visits, but above all he is close to those who have a serious diagnosis “. Thus Gianluca Pistore, founder and president of the MelanomaDay Association, in an interview published on the Aleati per la Salute website (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

“The role of the caregiver continues – it is to embrace the situation, to be there, to take care of the patient not only from a medical point of view, but also from a human and psychological point of view”. The family member or the person who takes care of the patient with oncological pathology “plays a fundamental role not only in accompanying the patient to visits, but also in daily life, at home, in nursing care, in taking therapies and in psychological support” , echoes Roberta Depenni, medical director for melanoma and skin cancer at the Oncology Unit in the Modena Polyclinic.

The presence of the caregiver is important at any age, even if the patient is young – as in the case of melanoma – because there is a condition of fragility due to the disease. Even just to get information on the effects of the therapy, “the visits are different when the patient comes alone compared to when the caregiver is there too – continues Depenni – if I ask the patient how it went in the last month, he can answer that had no major problems. But if there is the caregiver he can report symptoms, such as diarrhea or disorientation, which the patient underestimates or may not report in a precise manner “.

Therefore, the importance of the caregiver not only as psychological and emotional support, but also for the correct assumption of therapy. The patient who has a help person “has greater compliance with therapy, such as the oral one for melanoma. Compared to those who are alone, do not forget to take the therapy at the precise time in the manner requested ”, observes the oncologist. Also on the quality of life there are important implications also due to aspects that are taken for granted, such as nutritional support that is more easily lacking in those who live alone.

After the surgery with which the melanoma is removed – a skin cancer frequent especially at a young age – oral therapy is provided which reduces the risk of relapse and which could cure the patient. In fact, a test is available that identifies the presence of the Braf gene mutation and allows access to targeted therapy (target therapy) not only in the case of metastatic melanoma (stage IV) but also in stage III (adjuvant therapy).

“We have treatment paths with multidisciplinary teams – Depenni says -. When the surgeon intervenes in a high-risk stage or there is a positive lymph node, he asks for oncological advice “. Today the adjuvant therapy “, to be done after surgery and in case of positive sentinel lymph node, is oral and can be taken at home. “Generally – Depenni points out – there is an interest on the part of the patient to do the therapy, but he is frightened by adverse events and asks for information on the quality of life. The caregiver, as mediator, helps to explain some concepts to the patient ”.

The doctor “must have a relationship with the patient, but in the caregiver he has an ally – emphasizes Pistore -. However, the caregiver must be trained. A sick person has a series of questions concerning any side effects of the therapies, the progression of the disease or other topics that do not concern the oncological disease. The caregiver, therefore, must know when to contact the doctor urgently or when to feel comfortable. As an association we try to inform everyone, both for prevention and for support and reference even for those close to the sick “.

One of the main concerns of the patient is relapse, “he wants to know the percentage of the risk of the disease returning and, especially when he is young, how much the risk is reduced with therapy – explains Depenni -. The family member also becomes fundamental for the strictly clinical aspect, to remember when to take medicines and when to do medical checks: all conditions that help therapeutic success “.

For the oncologist, the caregiver “is very important to remind the patient of the oncological and dermatological follow-ups, essential for intercepting an early relapse. Often the patient, from a psychological point of view, for fear of bad news, would avoid the checks, while the caregiver helps to keep the schedule ”she concludes.