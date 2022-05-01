The melanoma is a type of skin cancer rare, but it is one of the most dangerous because it is more likely to spread to other parts of the body if it is not detected and treated early. At the national level, during 2020 there were 2 thousand 390 new cases of melanoma and 1,538 deaths from this type of cancer.

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun is most closely associated with the development of melanoma, however there are other risk factors that can increase the risk of developing it, such as having light skin color, a history of sunburn, having more than 50 common molesa family history of melanoma, and a weakened immune system.

Dr. Antonio Nateras, Associate Medical Director of Oncology at MSD, mentions that “the melanoma of the skin can develop anywhere on the bodyIt occurs in areas that have been exposed to the sun, such as the back, legs, arms, and face, and can also occur in other areas such as the palms of the hands, the soles of the feet, and under the nails.

This type of skin cancer is about 20 times more common in people with fair skin tones and is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in young adults, particularly women. The average age of melanoma diagnosis is 65 years.

Melanomas can also develop in areas of the body that have little or no exposure to the sun, these types of melanomas are often called hidden melanomas because they appear in places that most people do not check regularly such as under a fingernail, on the palms on the hands or soles of the feet, in the mouth, digestive tract, urinary tract, genitals, and in the eye.

Changes in the size, shape, color, or feel of a mole are often the first warning signs of melanoma. These changes may occur in an existing mole, or the melanoma may appear as a new mole. The “ABCDE” rule is helpful in remembering the warning signs:

Asymmetry: The shape of one half of the mole does not match that of the other.

Borders: They are irregular, notched, uneven or fuzzy.

Color: Shades of black, brown, and tan may be present. Areas of white, gray, red, or blue may also be seen.

Diameter: The diameter is usually greater than 6 millimeters (mm) or has increased in size.

Evolution: The mole has been changing in size, shape, color or appearance, or is growing on a previously normal area of ​​skin.

According to stage in which the melanoma is found and other factors, treatment options may include: surgery, cancer immunotherapy, targeted drugs, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

To avoid the appearance of melanoma, a series of measures can be taken that help reduce the risk of manifesting it, for example: use sunscreen throughout the year, clothing that protects arms and legs, avoid tanning lamps and beds, and examine the skin frequently looking for new skin growths or changes in moles.

Within the framework of Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month, MSD joins this commemoration through the #StopAlMelanoma campaign, disseminating a series of informative materials with the aim of increasing knowledge about this type of skin cancer, promoting their timely detection and prevention.