Nutritionist biologist Roberto Scrigna clarifies the link between diet and melanin, often discussed during the summer

Michael Antonelli

The question is back in fashion in the summer, between the sea, the sun and a tan. What is Melanin? And above all, it binds to thediet? Gazette Active touched on the topic with Dr Robert Scrigna, nutritionist biologist specialized in combat sports, to clarify some fundamental aspects. “Let’s talk about a biological pigment – he explains – produced by cells of the epidermis, i melanocytesfound in the skin, eyes, hair, and light-exposed areas of the body.”

How many types are there?

“Generally two. The eumelaninwhich gives dark colors such as black and brown, and the pheomelaninwhich results in lighter colors such as yellow and red”.

What are his duties?

“The function of melanin is protect from ultraviolet radiation and the quantity produced determines the variations in the color of the skin. The pigment absorbs light and scatters it, reducing DNA damage caused by light radiation. In addition to playing a protective role, it is essential in wound healing, defense against free radicals and contributes to thermoregulation”.

How is it produced?

“There melanogenesis it involves several steps influenced by multiple hormones. one is thealpha-MSH (Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone), then we have beta-MSH, beta LPH (lipotropin), ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone), bFGF, estrogen And testosterone. The primary precursors for its production are the tyrosine and the dope. In summary, tyrosine is converted to Dopa by tyrosinase. Dopa is then transformed into L-Dopachrome and then into eumelanin and pheomelanin”.

Its production is influenced by various factors, stimulants or inhibitors.

"Among the first we have exposure to the sun, the hormones mentioned, inflammation and skin lesions. The second ones are aging, tyrosinase inhibitors and some drugs. Among the things to do is certainly protect yourself from UV radiation, inflammation and free radicals. These three factors are the ones to take care of on a nutritional level, one must assume what helps in this regard".

What can be nutritionally useful? “First of all, foods that contain antioxidants, from vitamin C to Vitamin E, and nutritional sources such as citrus fruits and oily dried fruit. Also important are the lycopene (red pigment contained for example in tomatoes, which absorbs UV radiation), the selenium (contained in enzymes that help neutralize free radicals), the coenzyme Q10 (which is also used a lot in creams), theastaxanthin and the extract of flavonoids. As always, the key to healthy skin isprotein intake“.

Speech to be explored for beta-carotene…

"Here some evidence suggests one relationship between beta-carotene consumption and tanning and those who overdo it with supplementation have been known to start developing a yellow-orange discoloration throughout the body. Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the tissues and appears to be involved in skin health, since vitamin A is involved in the regulation, growth and differentiation of epithelial cells. This way it can help us tan, but there's a problem. High hiring, especially in the smokersincrease the risk of lung cancer".

What can instead be useful to fight inflammation?

“The major elements that protect against inflammation are fatty acids Omega 3 and the boswelliawidely used for joint problems”.