American psychologist and activist Melanie Joy (New York, 1966), who specialises in animal consumption, social transformation and relationships, knew from the age of seven that she wanted to help others. She has spent her entire life doing this, although she confesses that she is neither proud of her work nor ashamed, just grateful. An intriguing statement, given that it is so far outside the orbit of values ​​that revolve around today’s society. Her parents (a musician who also organised trips to take people fishing and an artist who left her vocation when she had children) never went to university and did not understand her determination to study. Joy had to pay for her studies by working as a waitress, ice cream maker, cleaning houses and taking care of children. But thanks to her academic record, she ended up graduating from Harvard. And getting a doctorate. Today she is world-renowned for her books and talks, raising awareness among people that instead of letting themselves go, they can choose what and how to eat.

Before veganism became popular, Joy rose to fame from a book: Why we love dogs, eat pigs and wear cows (which Plaza y Valdés published in Spanish in 2013 and reissued a year ago commemorating the tenth anniversary of the essay), translated into 23 languages. In it he coined a term, carnismto highlight a system of social beliefs that is not conscious and that considers the consumption of animals to be natural, normal and necessary, without questioning it. The concept was validated by organizations around the world and has served as a basis for scientific and academic research that establishes that eating animals is a gustatory behavior, but also ideologicalThe book was a bestseller with a lot of social impact, but Joy does not remember how many copies it sold. She does not seem to be interested. “Everything I earn I invest in the foundation,” she clarifies via video call. She is referring to the organization Beyond Carnism (Beyond Carnism), which he founded in 2012, two years after the book was published in the US.

Forming activist groups is the task that gives her the most fulfillment. “In a society where animals are perceived as objects, people who care for them are often ridiculed. It takes a lot of courage to be an activist for the cause. Most of them work on a voluntary basis and receive no recognition,” Joy explains. The activist showed this courage at the thank you speech at the presentation of the prestigious Ahimsa Award, which was given to her in 2013: “I accept this award on behalf of the pigs, chickens, cows, fish, sheep, rabbits, ducks and all those who have been or will be invisible victims of agricultural violence.” The award, previously won by such outstanding figures for their fight for peace as Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama, was awarded by the Institute of Jainism in recognition of Joy’s fight to promote the principles of non-violence defended by Gandhi. She was also awarded the Empty Cages Prize (2012) and Peter Singer Prize (2017) for her development of strategies to reduce animal suffering. Joy says she often asks herself: “What can I do in my lifetime to minimize the suffering in the world?” At the moment she focuses her efforts on animal protection because she believes that is where she can do the greatest good.

Her work has also impacted the lives of other activists. American writer Kathy Freston, author of best-selling books related to veganism and plant-based eating, has always declared herself an admirer of her thinking and wrote the foreword to Joy’s second book, Beyond Beliefs (Beyond Beliefs), published in 2017. “She is a brilliant strategist. I have learned to communicate much more effectively, consciously and constructively by following her guidelines. Those of us who write about veganism have to be strategic so that we are really heard without getting defensive and without the message getting lost,” she explains by phone. Freston met Joy at a conference in 2011 and they have been friends ever since. She describes her as “a very wise person, compassionate to the core.” Tobias Leenaert, a renowned Belgian vegan activist who has traveled the world with her giving workshops, praises her excellence both professionally and personally. “She is meticulous and does her best to be very prepared for everything she undertakes. She is very kind, totally present and available to others.” Leenaert assures via email that, on each trip, Joy tries to maximize her impact.

Joy’s activism doesn’t seem like a sham. The former University of Massachusetts academic (where she taught psychology and sociology) meditates for half an hour a day, frequently resorts to humor, and listens to recordings from the app when she wakes up. mindfulness Waking Up (created by American philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris) while walking in the woods near her home. “I don’t think about the future too much because doing so makes work difficult. I try to focus on what I am able to do each day, in a way that is healthy and enjoyable.” Meditation helps her set limits and redirect her mind when it causes her to have “dark thoughts” that make her feel helpless and difficult to be at peace.

Joy has been living in Berlin for over 10 years. Her husband, a German food activist, Sebastian Joy, invited her to give a talk and they fell in love. Together they founded an organization, ProVeg International, which he runs and whose mission is to replace 50% of the world’s animal products with plant-based foods by 2040. The organization has offices in 12 countries on four continents and has been recognized with the United Nations Momentum for Change Award. So both he and she travel a lot. That’s why, according to Joy, they don’t have animals.

Joy’s latest book, How to End Injustice Everywhere (How to End Injustice Everywhere, unpublished in Spanish), was published in February. In it, she doesn’t coin a new word, but she does revitalize an underused one, “infights,” and she also creates a website urging a new movement. Through it, she develops her theory that all injustices have a common denominator: the belief in a hierarchy of moral value that assumes that some individuals are superior to others, the environment, and animals. And she invites readers to end the oppressive mindset that creates infighting by doing things like motivating those who want to change, preventing the spread of false information, assuming good intentions on the part of others, and accepting imperfection. Reviews applaud Joy’s proposal to create a more inclusive concept of injustice that affects people, the environment, and animals alike. “In the age of polycrisis, a systemic approach to justice is essential and this book is a good starting point,” said Lasse Bruun, head of Climate Change and Food at the United Nations, about the book.

Joy is not only an activist but also a very creative person. In her spare time she writes poetry, works on a novel and has even returned to her past as a music composer and produced a album in which he sings and composes both the lyrics and the music. But he always prioritizes the defense of animals. According to him, someone has to do it.

