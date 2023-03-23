Talent passes from generation to generation! The musical group Corazón Serrano is a dream come true and there is no cumbia singer who would not want to be part of the cast of the brothers’ company Neira Warrior. This 2023, the band celebrated its 30th anniversary and celebrated it in style in the company of its leaders and founders: Edwin, Yrma and Lorenzo. In fact, the latter has fulfilled his second wish by creating the San Juan orchestra El Encanto de Corazón, but that is not all, but that is where his conceited debut, Melanie Guerrero, the same artist who dazzles the entire Piura public along with her companions .

La República spoke with the singer to talk about her childhood, her idols, her biggest dreams and many more to meet her. Within the most important thing that she commented, is her possible entry into the ‘The happiest heart of Peru’ and the reason why it didn’t until now. Do you want to know his future plans? Next, we will detail everything.

—When did you decide that you wanted to dedicate yourself to music?

—Since I was a child. My dad, me and my brothers, put us music. However, a piano teacher put me in. She was called Rose. From there she started and I started doing karaoke. There, my dad (Lorenzo Guerrero) saw my interest. From there, he gave me a singing teacher and awakened the spark that each one has. When I was 15 years old, he took me to an event and that’s where it all started.

Melanie Guerrero, daughter of Lorenzo Guerreo Neira.

—Who was your biggest inspiration to start your artistic career?

—The truth is that my father’s family, Corazón Serrano, my uncles and aunts (Edita, Edwin and Yrma Guerrero), and my mother who is always supporting me in everything. They are my biggest inspiration.

—What is your biggest dream in life?

—Being able to reach the biggest stages with the musical group El Encanto de Corazón. To succeed together and for the orchestra to be highly recognized nationally and internationally. I want to take the band to the top.

What are your most valuable childhood memories?

—My parents have always made time for everything. My mom is like a protective chicken, but my dad has been cooler. He wants to update himself at all times. As they say, my dad is more fun than my mom. I have the memory that they have always been available both for my brothers and for me. I love it because they have the virtue of listening to talk and find the best solution to a problem. They have never yelled at us. For them, respect is the most important thing, as well as the rules and values ​​that they instilled in us. I come from a family that highly values ​​everyone who works with them around them and I have a lot of admiration for our parents. At home, pets were never lacking. Now we have a lot of dogs because we live in a super big field. Also, I have my two little cows and my two kittens because I love them. I have many beautiful memories of my childhood.

—We found out that you entered the Escuela Superior de Música Pública in Piura. Do you want to continue preparing yourself professionally?

—I must emphasize that now I am not studying. I have postponed my preparation at the Escuela Superior de Música Pública because it interferes with my schedule at work. In addition, the internet is an impediment in my travel routes. Before, you could study online, but not now. Currently, everything is face-to-face. What I do have are private singing classes and always with the advice of my father (Lorenzo Guerrero).

—Would you like to be a singer of Corazón Serrano?

—Clear! Who wouldn’t want to be a singer of Corazón Serrano? Which is one of the most successful orchestras in Peru. Unfortunately, I would not enter because they will say that they have made me enter because I am a niece and so on. I respect the people of Corazón Serrano a lot, but as I said before, I’m not going to stop until I take El Encanto de Corazón to the big leagues. I want people to shout my name in the orchestra where I work.

— What did Edita Guerrero mean in Melanie’s life?

—I always remember her as a kind, affectionate and humble person. She was just like an angel. I remember that she came to my house with her tummy because she was pregnant with a black and white checkered blouse. I remember her very much as an exemplary person. She meant a lot and will always be that way. Many more for the people who think of her with much love to this day.