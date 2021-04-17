Melania Urbina decided to target bullies who use social networks to harass their victims, after receiving a message that she described as “disgusting” on her personal profile of Instagram.

The actress of the series Back to the neighborhood He exposed the screenshot of the text he received and asked his followers for help in reporting. However, moments later she commented that the owner of the account contacted her to explain that he had been hacked and was not the author of the message.

“A little while ago I showed a disgusting comment that they made me and asked them to report the account. The person who owns the account, which seemed strange to me because it was a normal account, normally the stalkers hide behind false accounts because they are cowards, he assured me that his account had been hacked and that it had not been him, “said the actress 43 years old.

Melania Urbina mentioned that she decided to believe the person and delete the story from her Instagram, where she showed her identity. “Anyway, many thanks to those who jumped up at the touch and denounced the account. And that the stalkers know that in this account they are denounced, they are exposed and harassment is not allowed ”, he sentenced.

How to report virtual harassment?

If you are a victim or know of any case of cyberbullying that you wish to report, you can do so through the platform Alert against virtual harassment here, either as an affected person or an informant. Remember that the information and personal data you provide will be treated confidentially and will not be disclosed under any circumstances, according to the Law No. 29733.

On the other hand, you can go to Chat 100 from the Mimp, where you will receive help and guidance in real time if you find yourself being affected by psychological or sexual violence.

