Melania Urbina, remembered actress for her role as Monserrat in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and other films, recently revealed in an interview with the journalist Verónica Linares that her mother suffers from advanced cancer. The artist generated surprise by telling the health situation of her parent and she was affected by it; However, she stated that she tries to enjoy every moment that she spends with her.

YOU CAN SEE: Melania Urbina denies controversial comment to Janick and Andrés: she assures that “they hacked her Facebook”

Melania Urbina talks about her mother’s health

Due to the disease that the woman who brought her into the world is going through, Melania Urbina She said that now she takes advantage of the moments they spend together much more and that she feels that she is giving back everything her mother gave her as a child, so she is prepared for when she is no longer physically there.

“My mom is very sick right now and is going through the last stage of her life. I enjoy just being with her and watching TV together. My mom has cancer that is already quite advanced and we are there accompanying her, enjoying her, helping her, taking care of her.. The cycle of life ends and you end up giving her what she gave me as a child,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: What is Melania Urbina, the popular ‘Monsefuana’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” up to now?

Melania explains how she copes with her mother’s illness

It is known to be difficult when a family member has cancer and Melania Urbina it is not alien to it; However, due to the advanced illness of her mother, she is aware that at some point she will leave, but she is comforted by knowing that she will no longer be suffering. For this reason, they try to give her the best so that she can carry this stage in the best way.

“It is difficult, but it is also a lot of love. It is to accompany her and be ready so that her transition is loving, surrounded by love and that’s it. Love is also letting go, love is also (saying): ‘When she leaves, He will no longer suffer. That is also love for me. It’s not holding on to not leaving, no. ‘I don’t want you to suffer so when it’s your turn, we’ll be there,'” he said.

Melania Urbina and her mother. Photo: Instagram/Melania Urbina

#Melania #Urbina #reveals #mother #suffers #cancer #quotWe #accompanying #care #herquot

Melania Urbina, remembered actress for her role as Monserrat in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and other films, recently revealed in an interview with the journalist Verónica Linares that her mother suffers from advanced cancer. The artist generated surprise by telling the health situation of her parent and she was affected by it; However, she stated that she tries to enjoy every moment that she spends with her.

YOU CAN SEE: Melania Urbina denies controversial comment to Janick and Andrés: she assures that “they hacked her Facebook”

Melania Urbina talks about her mother’s health

Due to the disease that the woman who brought her into the world is going through, Melania Urbina She said that now she takes advantage of the moments they spend together much more and that she feels that she is giving back everything her mother gave her as a child, so she is prepared for when she is no longer physically there.

“My mom is very sick right now and is going through the last stage of her life. I enjoy just being with her and watching TV together. My mom has cancer that is already quite advanced and we are there accompanying her, enjoying her, helping her, taking care of her.. The cycle of life ends and you end up giving her what she gave me as a child,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: What is Melania Urbina, the popular ‘Monsefuana’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” up to now?

Melania explains how she copes with her mother’s illness

It is known to be difficult when a family member has cancer and Melania Urbina it is not alien to it; However, due to the advanced illness of her mother, she is aware that at some point she will leave, but she is comforted by knowing that she will no longer be suffering. For this reason, they try to give her the best so that she can carry this stage in the best way.

“It is difficult, but it is also a lot of love. It is to accompany her and be ready so that her transition is loving, surrounded by love and that’s it. Love is also letting go, love is also (saying): ‘When she leaves, He will no longer suffer. That is also love for me. It’s not holding on to not leaving, no. ‘I don’t want you to suffer so when it’s your turn, we’ll be there,'” he said.

Melania Urbina and her mother. Photo: Instagram/Melania Urbina

#Melania #Urbina #reveals #mother #suffers #cancer #quotWe #accompanying #care #herquot

Melania Urbina, remembered actress for her role as Monserrat in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and other films, recently revealed in an interview with the journalist Verónica Linares that her mother suffers from advanced cancer. The artist generated surprise by telling the health situation of her parent and she was affected by it; However, she stated that she tries to enjoy every moment that she spends with her.

YOU CAN SEE: Melania Urbina denies controversial comment to Janick and Andrés: she assures that “they hacked her Facebook”

Melania Urbina talks about her mother’s health

Due to the disease that the woman who brought her into the world is going through, Melania Urbina She said that now she takes advantage of the moments they spend together much more and that she feels that she is giving back everything her mother gave her as a child, so she is prepared for when she is no longer physically there.

“My mom is very sick right now and is going through the last stage of her life. I enjoy just being with her and watching TV together. My mom has cancer that is already quite advanced and we are there accompanying her, enjoying her, helping her, taking care of her.. The cycle of life ends and you end up giving her what she gave me as a child,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: What is Melania Urbina, the popular ‘Monsefuana’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” up to now?

Melania explains how she copes with her mother’s illness

It is known to be difficult when a family member has cancer and Melania Urbina it is not alien to it; However, due to the advanced illness of her mother, she is aware that at some point she will leave, but she is comforted by knowing that she will no longer be suffering. For this reason, they try to give her the best so that she can carry this stage in the best way.

“It is difficult, but it is also a lot of love. It is to accompany her and be ready so that her transition is loving, surrounded by love and that’s it. Love is also letting go, love is also (saying): ‘When she leaves, He will no longer suffer. That is also love for me. It’s not holding on to not leaving, no. ‘I don’t want you to suffer so when it’s your turn, we’ll be there,'” he said.

Melania Urbina and her mother. Photo: Instagram/Melania Urbina

#Melania #Urbina #reveals #mother #suffers #cancer #quotWe #accompanying #care #herquot

Melania Urbina, remembered actress for her role as Monserrat in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and other films, recently revealed in an interview with the journalist Verónica Linares that her mother suffers from advanced cancer. The artist generated surprise by telling the health situation of her parent and she was affected by it; However, she stated that she tries to enjoy every moment that she spends with her.

YOU CAN SEE: Melania Urbina denies controversial comment to Janick and Andrés: she assures that “they hacked her Facebook”

Melania Urbina talks about her mother’s health

Due to the disease that the woman who brought her into the world is going through, Melania Urbina She said that now she takes advantage of the moments they spend together much more and that she feels that she is giving back everything her mother gave her as a child, so she is prepared for when she is no longer physically there.

“My mom is very sick right now and is going through the last stage of her life. I enjoy just being with her and watching TV together. My mom has cancer that is already quite advanced and we are there accompanying her, enjoying her, helping her, taking care of her.. The cycle of life ends and you end up giving her what she gave me as a child,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: What is Melania Urbina, the popular ‘Monsefuana’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” up to now?

Melania explains how she copes with her mother’s illness

It is known to be difficult when a family member has cancer and Melania Urbina it is not alien to it; However, due to the advanced illness of her mother, she is aware that at some point she will leave, but she is comforted by knowing that she will no longer be suffering. For this reason, they try to give her the best so that she can carry this stage in the best way.

“It is difficult, but it is also a lot of love. It is to accompany her and be ready so that her transition is loving, surrounded by love and that’s it. Love is also letting go, love is also (saying): ‘When she leaves, He will no longer suffer. That is also love for me. It’s not holding on to not leaving, no. ‘I don’t want you to suffer so when it’s your turn, we’ll be there,'” he said.

Melania Urbina and her mother. Photo: Instagram/Melania Urbina

#Melania #Urbina #reveals #mother #suffers #cancer #quotWe #accompanying #care #herquot