On Saturday, April 3, the Peruvian actress Melania Urbina confirmed through Instagram the death of her sister, the plastic artist Talia Urbina Keller.

“I will miss you forever, Manita. You are light. You’re free. Thank you for teaching me so much. I love you with all my heart, “he wrote next to the hashtag #Sisters forever.

Along with her message, the actress from City of M (2000) and Paper dove (2003) shared several photos of her sister at various times in her life, including a recent one where she appears next to her family.

As a plastic artist, Talia Urbina Keller also worked as a teacher of painting techniques, in addition to collaborating on artistic projects of collective and independent creation, as described on her Instagram profile.

3.4.2021 | Melania Urbina’s post announcing the death of her sister Talia Urbina Keller. Photo: capture Melania Urbina / Instagram

After the publication of the post, one of the first celebrities to react and show their regret was Daniela sarfati, who worked with Melania Urbina in various productions. One of the last was the successful series Al fondo hay Sitio. “I hug you with my soul,” wrote the actress.

The protagonist of Don’t call me spinster (2018) Patricia barreto He also expressed his condolences: “Mela, I am so sorry. I send you a big hug”.

Gianella Neyra joined the sadness samples, Gachi Rivero, Millet Figueroa and Maju Mantilla.

3.4.2021 | Comments on Melania Urbina’s post announcing the death of her sister Talia Urbina Keller. Photo: capture Melania Urbina / Instagram

