

01/20/2025



Updated at 4:04 p.m.





Donald Trump takes office as the 47th president of the United States and, in the ceremony that takes place in Washington, his wife, Melania Trumphas played a prominent role. For the couple’s return to the White House, the former model has chosen a very sober look and elegant, giving up the color that other guests at the event have worn, and opting for a large hat that hid her gaze.

Following an unwritten rule, the first ladies wear an outfit in this ceremony American brand or designer. Melania Trump did it at the inauguration of her husband’s first term, in 2017, when she opted for Ralph Lauren.

Then it was a cloth coat in a feminine sky blue. But in 2025, in Trump’s re-election, Melania opted for a black look with white details, signed by Adam Lippeswho before having his own firm worked with Oscar de la Renta, a favorite in the presidential closet and other American politicians.

