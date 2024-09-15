She described the 2022 FBI raid on her Mar-a-Lago home as a “warning to all Americans.”

“I never imagined that the government here in America would invade my privacy,” the former first lady recalled in a video. “The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched my personal belongings.”

“This is not just my story, it is a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected,” the wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continued.

Trump is set to sue the Justice Department for $100 million in damages over the government’s unprecedented 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which lawyers say was carried out “with the clear intent to kill him.”

FBI agents raided Trump’s home in August 2022, which his son has acknowledged was part of an investigation into the former president’s transfer of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are based in his club in Palm Beach home, since he left the White House in January 2021, but they generally spend the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, Md. New Jersey.