Melania Trump’s lawyer becoming Slovenia’s first ever female president

As president, Natasa Pirc Musar intends to bring women’s rights to the fore more and more.

Slovenia is about to have its first female president. According to the preliminary results, the victory of Sunday’s presidential election goes to the lawyer Nataša to Pirc Musar54. He has taken care of, among others, the ex-president of the United States Donald Trump’s wife Melania’s affairs.

When more than half of the votes in the second round had been counted, Pirc Musar had received about 54 percent of the votes and his opponent Anže Logar about 46 percent of the vote.

Pirc Musar was a candidate supported by Slovenia’s centre-left government. The non-committal ex-foreign minister Logar, on the other hand, was a favorite of the right.

Pirc Musar has worked in the leadership of Slovenian data protection authorities for a decade. While handling Melania Trump’s affairs, she prevented companies from illegally marketing their products under her name, among other things. Melania Trump is Slovenian by birth.

Although the role of the president in Slovenia is largely ceremonial, Pirc Musar has said that with his possible election, he will, among other things, bring women’s rights to the fore.