A military style dress by Alexander McQueen and another fuchsia by Jason Wu have been Melania Trump’s bets during the different days of the Republican Convention. But for the last day the first lady wanted to wear a more risky option: a fluorescent green Valentino dress, pleated and with a cape, which exceeds 2,000 euros. However, the intentions of Donald Trump’s wife to attract attention with her outfit have been overshadowed by the large number of memes that have flooded social networks, as they have seen in the garment a way of making fun of the presidential marriage by resembling the color to that of a chroma, the green screens that are used in film and television to add special effects or images.

So users have added to the dress from the weather forecast to the campaign image of Joe Biden, who will be Trump’s Democratic rival in the race for the White House. But the videos and photographs that circulate on the Internet also address more sensitive topics: such as the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic or the logo of the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter. The American program The Daily Show, presented by comedian Trevor Noah, has shared on his Instagram account a video in which you can see images of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire who sexually abused minors. “Melania’s fashion choices always send a message,” can be read in the program’s publication.

Green is a risky bet to appear on television. If not, let them tell Queen Elizabeth. For her speech of encouragement to the population in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the sovereign wore a green dress that gave free rein to creativity on social networks. Elizabeth II was adorned by users with dogs, cats, Queen band t-shirts and scenes from action movies, among other images.

With more humor, Lola Indigo, former contestant of Triumph operation, who visited the set of The anthill last year, accompanied by two other ex-triumphant, Chenoa and Soraya. The singer came with a fluorescent green leather jacket suit designed by María Escoté and Pablo Motos invited her to dance to his music while the production team added different backgrounds to the clothing.

Melania Trump or Lola Indigo herself are not the only celebrities who, despite looking like a walking chroma, wear their neon green suits with style. A color that is more in trend if one takes into account that it has been worn by model Kendall Jenner, actress Lupita Nyongo and rapper Lil Nas X, among other celebrities. Even Kate Middleton took a chance on this color for an oriental-style coat she wore during a trip to Pakistan last year.