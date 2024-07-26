NY.– Melania Trump will publish her memoirs, “Melania,” on September 24, shortly before the US presidential election.

The book will be published by Skyhorse Publishing, which has published Donald Trump supporters such as former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Skyhorse has also worked with third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Michael Cohen, a former Trump ally who later became one of his harshest critics.

The former first lady of the United States “invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” the publisher said in an announcement. “‘Melania’ includes personal stories and family photos that she has never before shared with the public.”

A spokesperson said no information was available beyond what was included in the statement, which made no reference to financial terms, promotional plans or whether he worked with a co-writer.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump’s third wife, has been an enigmatic figure since her husband announced he would run for president in 2016.

She has tried to maintain her privacy even while serving as first lady, focusing on raising her son, Barron, and promoting her “Be Best” initiative to support the “social, emotional and physical health of children.”

Though she appeared at her husband’s 2024 campaign launch event and attended the closing night of last week’s Republican National Convention, she has otherwise stayed away from the campaign trail.

Her decision not to give a speech at this year’s convention marked a departure from the tradition of candidates’ wives and the Republican caucuses of 2016 and 2020.

According to her office, the book will be available in two versions: a $150 collector’s edition, 256 pages, “in full color, with each copy signed by the author,” and a “memoir edition,” 304 pages, including 48 pages of previously unpublished photographs, for $40.

Donald Trump has published two books since leaving Washington: an illustrated book commemorating his time in the White House and a collection of letters from world leaders and celebrities.

Both came to light through Winning Team Publishing, co-founded in 2021 by Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign staffer.