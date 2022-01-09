Melania Trump, First Lady wardrobe up for auction

“Charity or private interest” this is the dilemma unleashed by the latest recent “countertrend” operation by former first lady Melania Trump. It is customary that when a First Lady leaves the White House, she gifts her clothes more known at the Smithsonian, the national museum of American history which is based in Washington. The museum collects over three million objects that have made history: from the clothes of Jackie Kennedy, Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Rosalyn Carter, Nancy Reagan and Michelle Obama. But Melania was not a traditional first lady, just as Donald Trump was not a traditional president.

Melania Trump, a cryptocurrency auction

While the latter tries to avoid the heavy accusations of his successor Joe Biden who indicates him as the organizer of the dramatic assault on Capitol Hill, Melania instead is auctioning her stylistic heritage. A heritage that will be transformed into digital artwork or NFT, movement created by herself and announced on twitter. Among the pieces that will be sold the white hat wide-brimmed by French designer Herve Pierre created and signed for Macron’s visit to the Trumps in 2018 and a watercolor portrait of Melania by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and transformed into a file with a simple animation. The buyer will receive a digital certificate of exclusive ownership.

Melania Trump, Childhood-Related Charity

The auction, despite the fact that the proceeds go to the Be Bes foundationt with which Melania has supported initiatives related to childhood, surprises for several reasons. The first, because never before a first lady took advantage of the wardrobe with which the president’s wife attends non-private events but representing the American people. The second, because the fact of transforming the images generated in these acts in “digital works of art” it is a very eloquent gesture in terms of the symbolic value of the first lady’s dresses. And the third, because the starting price of the auction is one quarter of a million dollars paid in the cryptocurrency of Melania’s choice, the Solana.

Melania Trump, sold the design of her “feline” look

It is not the first time that the former First Lady has done such a thing: in mid-December she launched her first NFT package which sells on its own platform. A watercolor drawing of her famous gaze presented with startling words “Melania Trump’s personal journey was inspiring; from Slovenia through Europe to the United States, where she became First Lady. The beauty of the difficulties he encountered along his path, the majestic landscapes and the excellent architecture he saw entered through the lens of his eyes and remained in his heart. This stunning watercolor depicts Melania Trump’s cobalt blue eyes and provides the collector with a charm to hold on to. Melania’s gaze is strength and hope ”. But all this activity was viewed in a very divisive way by the Americans. The heaviest comment came from Washington Post “Nobody accidentally marries someone like Donald Trump. When it comes to her family, the goal is always to make a profit and Melania Trump’s latest venture proves this claim. There is no hidden agenda. What you see is what you get. ”Simple and straight like a sharp knife blade.