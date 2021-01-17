After storming the Capitol on January 6th, First Lady Melania Trump heard: Nothing. Now she spoke up for the first time. With words that remind you of someone completely different.

On January 6, a violent right-wing mob stormed it American Capitol and caused havoc.

and caused havoc. In the past few days it was quiet First Lady Melania Trump although many to a reaction from the wife Donald Trumps waited.

although many to a reaction from the wife waited. Now she has one Writing about the White House reported to speak. But on Twitter she is attacked immediately.

Update from January 13, 2021: Melania Trump recently broke their silence on the Attacks on the Capitol. The (still-) First Lady of the USA also tried to portray herself as a victim of the events, spoke of “unjustified personal attacks and false, misleading allegations.” She was “disappointed and discouraged by what happened last week” (see first report). Anyone who has carefully read the statement by the native Slovenian, statements like these already sounded familiar.

Because it looks like it has Melania Trump copied – from himself. CNN journalist Kate Bennett recognized “considerable similarities” between the letter and an older statement from a party conference of the republican from August.

Several paragraphs contain almost the same passages, one is even completely identical. “The common thread in all of these challenging situations is the unwavering determination of Americans to help one another.”

From “It was inspiring to see what the people of our great nation do for one another, especially when we are most fragile” became “It was inspiring to see firsthand what the people of our great nation do for one another, especially when we are most vulnerable . “Then as now I would like to Melania Trump “Call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause and look at things from all angles.”

New: It appears @FLOTUS has copied parts of her statement today from … herself. Significant similarities between statement today and her RNC speech from August: pic.twitter.com/S2V8YHIcuZ – Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump Then found herself confronted on social media with the accusation that she would not write her own statements. Otherwise she would have noticed the copy, they say. Meanwhile, after writing, it is clear that the 50-year-old would have chosen other words – then the message of the text would be in the foreground and not any “plagiarism allegations”.

Melania Trump: Statement after Capitol storm lets look deep – “disappointed and depressed”

First report from January 11, 2021: Washington, DC – Well, five days after the violence at the Storming the Capitol, reports Melania Trump to speak. In doing so, she breaks the silence that has surrounded her about the events. “I am disappointed and discouraged about what happened last week,” the statement said. In it she also expresses her condolences for the families of those related to the Storming the Capitol perished. She names the five dead. Including the Capitol cop Howard Liebengoodwho committed suicide * a few days after the act of violence in the Capitol.

Saddened to hear of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood’s passing. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues. I’m grateful for officers like Howard who risk their safety for others at the US Capitol. – Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) January 10, 2021

“The way forward” – is the heading of the First Lady press release written. The choice of words is reminiscent of someone completely different: Joe Biden. The elected US President announced after his victory at the 2020 US election in his speech: “This is the time for America to heal.” January 20th Joe Biden will be charged with ruling this deeply wounded nation.

US election 2020: Melania Trump tackles attacks against her person – possible reaction to ex-advisor

“It is edifying to see that so many have found a passion and excitement for participating in an election, but we cannot allow passion to turn into violence. Our way forward is to find what we have in common and to be the kind and strong people I know we are. ”

In another passage, she goes into “lewd gossip, unjustified personal attacks and false, misleading allegations” that have been made against her. According to her, these are people “who want to be relevant and have an agenda”. A reaction to her ex-confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?

First Lady Melania Trump reports for the first time: Twitter community reacts immediately to your message

“Our nation has to heal in a civil way,” so Melania Trump. “I fully condemn the violence that has taken place at our nation’s Capitol. Violence is never allowed. ”At the end of the Notice from the White House, she goes into her role as First Lady and thanks: “It was her Honor my life as your first lady to serve.”

It took you 5 DAYS to respond to the Capitol being hijacked by terrorists YOUR HUSBAND encouraged & cheered.

5 DAYS OF SILENCE as we learned about police being beaten & murdered.

5 DAYS OF SILENCE as we watch your family members dancing during a terrorist attack. No forgiveness. – Liddle ‘Savage (@littledeekay) January 11, 2021

Users: inside on Twitter responded to the tweeted statement immediately. “I can’t wait for that Dr. Jill Biden Bringing back class, dignity and respect as a first lady, ”said a tweet. But some also thank her and her husband Donald Trump: “Your husband is the greatest president in my life.” Another user tweeted: “No, we will start with accountability and justice first! Start with your husband who incited these terrorists! ” (aka) * In general, we do not report suicides so that such cases do not encourage potential copycats. Reporting will only take place if the circumstances receive special public attention. If you or someone you know is under an existential life crisis or depressions suffer, please contact the telephone counseling service on: 0800-1110111.

