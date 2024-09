Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, at the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Former US First Lady Melania Trump gave a rare television interview to the Fox Newsbroadcast this Thursday (26), in which she said that “it is a miracle” that her husband is alive after the two assassination attempts.

Donald Trump’s wife was in New York when live television footage of the former Republican president being shot during one of his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania, was shown on July 13.

“I ran to the TV, came back and saw it. It had only been a few minutes, but when I saw him, no one knew what had happened yet, because when you see him on the ground you don’t know what really happened,” he said.

The wife of the Republican presidential candidate praised the Secret Service agents in charge of her husband’s security, whom she described as “fantastic”, despite criticism they received for the serious security lapse at the event.

According to Melania, both the first case and the second, on September 15, in Florida, were “miraculous”.

“I think both cases were really miracles. If you think about it, the one on July 13 was a miracle,” he told Fox News.

In recent days, the interviewee has posted several videos on social media denouncing the “atrocious violence” against Trump. In some statements, she has advocated a “state of national unity.”

This was Melania Trump’s first network television interview in two years. She spoke to the press to promote her autobiography, which will be available on October 8, less than a month before the November 5 presidential election.