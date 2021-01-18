The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, said goodbye this Monday with a message in which she urged Americans to “choose love over hate” and “peace over violence” two days before leaving the White House and in an atmosphere of strong tension in the country due to the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

“As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people in my heart with their incredible stories of love, patriotism and devotion,” said the wife of the outgoing president in a seven-minute video distributed by the White House.

“We must focus on everything that unites us, overcome what divides us, and always choose love over hate, peace over violence,” he stressed.

Despite the kind words, the Trumps will break one of the traditions the endowment and they will leave the White House without receiving their successors, Democrat Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

In fact, the outgoing president and his wife are expected to be heading to their private Palm Beach, Florida mansion when Biden assumes the presidency in a formal ceremony on Wednesday.

In the only apparent reference to the violent assault on the Capitol, which left five dead, by a mob of Trump supporters. Melania assured that “you have to be passionate in everything you do, but always remembering that violence is never the answer and can never be justified.”

Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave the White House with record levels of rejection. Photo: AFP

Trump did not formally recognize Biden’s victory in the elections on November 3 and maintains his complaints, without evidence and dismissed by the courts, of “electoral fraud.”

The increasing polarization and political tension In the country it reached its peak with the taking of the Capitol, and has forced the deployment of a huge security device in Washington, with more than 20,000 members of the National Guard, to avoid a violent day like the one experienced at the beginning of January.

Biden prevailed in the elections with 306 votes from the electoral college compared to 232 for Trump, who he surpassed by more than 6 million votes in the popular vote.

The Trumps will leave the White House on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS

Lowest popularity

Like her husband, the first lady says goodbye with the lowest level of support since she came to the White House four years ago, according to a new CNN poll.

With 47%, more and more people have an unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump’s wife, according to the poll conducted by SSRS for CNN.

In the case of the outgoing president, he received the support of 42%, and 12% of those surveyed responded that they are not sure of their feelings about the first lady.

Melania’s highest favorable rating was in May 2018 at 57% according to a CNN poll conducted at the time, immediately following Melania’s first state dinner and Melania’s attendance at the funeral of the late former first lady Barbara Bush in Texas.

Source: EFE and ANSA

