The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, said goodbye to office and the White House on Monday with a message in which he appealed to the goodness of the American people, whom he asked to behave as “a national family” in the face of the next challenges facing the country.

“You have to focus on what unites us to rise above what divides us. Always choose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before oneself, “she expressed in a speech in which she emphasized” the honor “that holding the position of first lady has meant for her. “Together, as a national family, we can continue to be the beacon of hope for future generations and continue America’s legacy of lifting our nation to greater heights, through our spirit of courage, goodness, and faith,” he said. saying.

The first lady, who has described as “unforgettable” the four years of her husband, President Donald Trump, at the helm of the White House, has asked Americans to “be passionate in everything they do”, but not to rely on violence for it. “Always remember that violence is never the answer and it will never be justified”, has stressed, as she did a week ago on the occasion of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of exalted supporters of her husband. “I urge people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on skin color or use the difference of political ideologies as a basis for aggression and cruelty. We must listen to each other and focus on what unites us, ”he said at the time.

In his last words as first lady, there has also been room for workers who have served on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as those who died from the disease, while he welcomed the solidarity of the American people during the health crisis. “We cry for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic. Every life is precious, and I ask all Americans to exercise caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable, as millions of vaccines are now being administered, “he commanded.

Although she has also asked Americans in her farewell to “take every opportunity to show consideration for other people,” Melania Trump has nevertheless chosen not to accompany her successor, Jill Biden, in the traditional walk through the White House, which has lasted since 1950 despite the political tensions of each moment. The tour takes place while another formal act takes place, in this case, in the Oval Office, between the outgoing and elected presidents of which Biden has not been notified, as would be expected after the still President Trump announced that he would not attend the inauguration of the Democratic leader.