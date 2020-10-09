As if the US President’s coronavirus infection wasn’t making enough headlines: Secret tapes cast a questionable light on Melania Trump.

Donald Trump and his Mrs. Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus

and his have tested positive for the coronavirus Another scandal meanwhile burdens them First lady

meanwhile burdens them Makes in secret shots Melania questionable statements about the Media, migrant children and to Christmas decoration in the White house.

Washington – It’s been an exciting week at home Trump. Of the US President and his First lady are in the middle of Election campaign tested positive for the coronavirus *. But that’s not the only news that casts another shadow over the White House throws. Another Disclosure book ensures critical voices, this time it is concentrated Embarrassment however not on Donald Trump himself, but on his Mrs. Melania.

So far, she has been considered a rather reserved first lady *. So far she has been more than Victim of her husband shown. In a disclosure book by the former lawyer and Trump confidants Michael Cohen he wrote, for example, about his role in Married life of the trumps: “I cheated on contractors for him, withdrew his business partners, his wife Melania lied to his Affair to hide, and bullied and yelled at anyone who Trump’s way to the Power threatened. ”

NEW: Secretly recorded tapes show first lady Melania Trump’s frustration at criticism for family separation policy and her bashing of Christmas decorations https://t.co/XnbOFReeBN pic.twitter.com/Lljp2HlwIK – CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 2, 2020

“Melania Tapes”: explosive statements by the first lady in conversation with a confidante

But also regardless of yours husband Donald seems Melania Trump her role as First lady weary. Your frustration with a lack of Appreciation of the public is in one secretly recorded Phone call clear*. The former confidante and chief advisor to the first lady Stephanie Winston Wolkoff published the tapes from July 2018 now in an interview CNN. The undisguised gossip of the First lady turn around in it refugee children at the Border with mexico as well as the White House Christmas decorations.

She was sick of it Christmas decorate and always after the Migrant children being asked who have been separated from their parents is blasphemous Melania Trump. After all, decorating the White House would be work too, she stresses. “Give me a damn break”. However, their statements become really questionable when they turn to the Emergency shelter children at the Mexico-Texas border expresses. The conversation with Winston Wplkoff, which she later kicked out of the White House on charges of fraud took place just a few weeks after a controversial border visit by the First lady instead of. There was a hail of negativeHeadlines, because Melania Wore a jacket when visiting the accommodations that read: “I really don’t care, do U?”

Remember when her office eyerolled, mocked, & insisted relentlessly there was no msg behind the jacket? That was a lie, as @FLOTUS makes crystal clear here. https://t.co/rahHBNALAd – Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) October 13, 2018

Melania Trump with questionable statements about migrant children on the border with Mexico

The background is that Immigration policy her husband, Donald Trump. In 2018, the government separated immigrant families from their children and eventually kept them in temporary shelters. In the “Melania tapes“Emphasizes the First lady in the July 2018that she had made every effort and finally tried to reunite a child with his parents and only failed because of the law. The “liberal media“Simply don’t want any positive story write, she complains to her former friend Winston Wolkoff and tells about the local children: “They say: ‘Wow, I’ll have my own bed? Will i sleep on the bed? I will have a closet for my clothes? ‘ It’s sad to hear that, but they didn’t have that in their own countries. They sleep on the floor. ”Here in the USA If they were finally doing well, stressed Melania repeated.

But it goes one step further: many of them would lie anyway, she throws the refugee Children before: “They are trained by others to say, ‘Oh we’re being killed by gang members, it’s so dangerous’. You could just as easily be in Mexico stay, but they don’t want to because Mexico doesn’t care about them. The USA take care of her.”

Full Melania Trump video: “They said, ‘Oh what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break. ” pic.twitter.com/FQF3AJshXP – Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2020

Former confidante of Melania Trump publishes disclosure book: “Melania and Me”

The conversation with Melania Trump is in the July 2018 originated and was made by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recorded. The ex Chief advisor of the First lady released the tapes shortly after the publication of their reveal book “Melania and Me“. The friendship between the two had lasted for fifteen years and came to an abrupt end when Melania called Winston Wolkoff Fraud allegations 2018 threw out of the White House. The Chief of Staff the first lady, Stephanie Grisham defended Melania with the charge Winston Wolkoff only published the tapes as a marketing strategy for her book. Still throw in the recordings shed new light on the views of Melania Trump. * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Andrea Hanks / dpa / picture alliance