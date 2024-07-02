Home page politics

From: Sonja Ruf

During a visit to Trump Tower, Melania Trump did not comment on the TV debate between her husband and Joe Biden or the current proceedings against the former president.

New York – Donald Trump had to during the TV duel against the incumbent US President Joe Biden In contrast to him, he will be without the support of his family on site. On Monday (July 1), however, his wife, the former First Lady, Melania Trump in New York City in front of Trump Tower. However, she did not comment on the outcome of the duel or the current accumulation of legal proceedings against her husband.

The former Slovenian-American model has not really been seen since her mother’s funeral a few months ago.to be seen in publicFurthermore, she has remained silent until now during the trials against her husband and on the ongoing electoral process in the United States.

She has so far kept a low profile in public: The Trump couple on the day of the Republican primaries in Palm Beach at the end of March. © Imago/US Today Network

Even before the 2016 US election, little was heard from Melania Trump

Melania Trump also spoke out relatively late in the 2016 election campaign. Observers suspected that her public statement was motivated by election tactics. Melania Trump’s last statement regarding her husband’s second term in office was several months ago.

At the time, she told the right-wing conservative broadcaster FoxNews, that she would generally support her husband in “leading America with love and strength.” The Trump couple were last seen together at the high school graduation celebration of their son Barron in May.

Jill Biden to her husband after the TV debate: “Joe, you did very well.”

First Lady Jill Biden was clearly on hand to support her husband during the TV debate last Thursday. She told the US news platform Daily Beast after the debate: “Joe, you did very well. You answered every question, you knew all the facts. Let me ask the audience: What did Trump do? He lied.”

Donald Trump’s children were according to Daily Beast appeared in court in person on most of his trial days. Trump sent birthday greetings to his wife on one day of the trial and said that he could not be with her because he had to be present in the “courtroom of a rigged trial.”