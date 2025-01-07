Amazon Prime Video is preparing a documentary about the next first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, which will premiere both in that content platform as in theaters later this yearas announced by the company this Sunday.

The wife of President-elect Donald Trump serves as executive producer of the documentary, which is directed by Brett Ratner, a filmmaker known for the saga Rush Hour and over accusations of sexual misconduct against him at the beginning of the “Me Too” movement in 2017.

As an Amazon spokesperson told the media today, the documentary will tell the “truly unique story” of the Slovenian-American former model, who married the mogul in 2005 and has a son with him, and will offer an “unprecedented and behind-the-scenes” approach.

The work also has the Argentine filmmaker Fernando Sulichin as executive producer and began recording in Decemberhe added.

Amazon announcement occurs amid an apparent rapprochement between its founder, tycoon Jeff Bezos, and Trumpsince the e-commerce company has donated one million dollars to the inauguration ceremony on January 20, which it will also broadcast on its platform.

Bezos, who in the past was critical of Trump, decided in the last campaign that the newspaper Washington Postyour property, will stop supporting presidential candidaciesand later the businessman expressed support for the politician’s deregulatory plans.

On the other hand, the documentary supposes one more step in Melania Trump’s opening to the public after she published her first memoir at the end of last year.