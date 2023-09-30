USA, Melania Trump renegotiates the marriage agreement in view of the 2024 elections

Melania Trump renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump in view of a potential second victory in the race for the White House. The New York Post learned this exclusively. “He did it behind the scenes with his team. Only this time it’s a ‘post nup,’ not a pre nup,” the tabloid’s source said.

It would actually be the third time that Melania renegotiates the financial terms of her marriage. At the center, this time, are an improvement in the financial future of son Barron and favorable conditions for her too in terms of money and real estate.

As Il Giornale explains, “the renegotiation of the marital agreement (the third since the two got married in 2005) absolutely does not intend to indicate that she intends to put an end to the union with the tycoon. At the center there would be in particular the improvement of the financial future of her 17-year-old son, as well as favorable conditions for her in terms of money and real estate. Again according to the source, the timing it is not only due to the fact that Trump is running for another term as president (and whose victory it seems that his wife also has a lot of hope for), but because of his legal battles”.

