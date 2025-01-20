Melania Trump has confirmed hours before the inauguration ceremony in which her husband, Donald Trump, has officially become the 47th president of the United States, the launch of its own ‘meme’ cryptocurrencythus following in the footsteps of her husband, who did the same this weekend.

The one who, as of this Monday, is once again the first lady of the United States has made the announcement through her official profile on X. The cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value and is inspired by a joke or virtual image without underlying asset to back it up.

«The official Melania meme is now available! You can buy $MELANIA now,” he wrote.

Previously, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had announced through Truth Social the launch of his own ‘memecoin’ on Monday.









«My NEW official Trump meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my special Trump community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW! “Have fun!” he launched this weekend.

The respective websites created for their sale warn that Melania’s and Donald Trump’s ‘memecoins’ are digital collectibles that aim to “function as an expression of support and commitment to the values ​​embodied by the symbol $MELANIA or $TRUMP and associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract or security of any kind.”

Although initially Donald Trump had called cryptocurrencies a “scam”during the 2024 campaign to return to the White House he became the first presidential candidate to accept digital assets as donations. Likewise, he announced his intention to create a strategic reserve of bitcoins and appoint financial regulators to adopt a more positive stance towards digital assets.

Following the launch of $TRUMP, the token’s market capitalization has reached more than 15,000 million dollars (14,600 million euros), although this Monday it fell to less than 12,000 million dollars (11,678 million euros), coinciding with the launch of $MELANIA, which in its first hours reached a capitalization of around 2,000 million dollars (1,945 million euros), according to CoinMarket.