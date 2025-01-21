Donald Trump’s inauguration culminated, as is tradition, with the inaugural balls of the new president and his wife. Melania Trump who wore an elegant ‘navy’ style during the day, consisting of a fitted double-breasted coat by Adam Lippes, a white blouse underneath, and a hat by Eric Javitz, chose a party design by French-American designer Hervé Pierre for this traditional appointment of the new president of the United States.

The first lady shone at the ball with a personalized design in black and white, with strapless neckline and side opening. They completed the styling a black ‘choker’ with a brooch in the shape of a bouquet of flowers of diamonds and white salons. A very elegant option that, however, was no surprise, since seven years ago, on January 20, 2017, when Donald Trump was inaugurated president of the United States for the first time, Melania also wore a dress by designer Hervé Pierre in the inaugural ball.

Melania Trump at the ball, in a two-tone dress.



Gtres





Born in France, he has lived in the United States since the 90s, where he worked for Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herreraamong other firms. Later, on her own, Hervé Pierre knew how to carve out a place for herself among the country’s first ladies. In addition to Melania Trump, the designer has dressed Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

Melania Trump reduced the formalism of the look, leaving her hair loose and straight, with light waves at the ends. She did wear more elaborate makeup, with smokey eyes and pink lips.









The dance that closed the events for Trump’s inauguration.



AFP





The new vice president and his wife, JD and Usha Vance, who chose a beautiful blue dresswith sequins and a strapless neckline, as well as Donald Trump’s children, Ivanka, who in the morning chose a two-piece from Dior, wore a white dress with black embroidery, with an Italian bow, Tiffany Trump opted for a dress floaty in pearl gray, with glitter on top, while Eric Trump’s wife wore a red dress with ruffles.