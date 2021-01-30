Melania Trump has not been seen since the Trumps arrived in Florida. What is the 50-year-old up to? She doesn’t talk about it herself, so the rumor mill is simmering.

withdrew from the public eye after arriving in Florida. US media puzzles over her plans – because she does not speak about it herself.

All reports rely on acquaintances or disclosure books.

Palm Beach, Florida – Since she met her husband on arrival at the airport from Palm Beach in Florida waving in front of the cameras, she has not been seen in public: Melania Trump. The former first lady is also currently not active on social media. American media reports that they are looking for a school for their son Barron Trump these days. But what comes next?

Observers agree that Melania Trump is very happy to have finally left the White House. Especially since the video of the Palm Beach airport started circulating on the Internet. After exiting the presidential aircraft, Air Force One waved Donald Trump smiling again to a fan. Melania, however, went straight out of the picture and got into a waiting car. Rumors have been floating around for weeks – about one for Melania advantageous marriage contract or even one imminent separation from Donald. A discovery book claims that Melania is quite similar to her husband Donald Trump. Only one does not speak: Melania Trump.

Melania Trump: Friends speak to newspapers – they don’t

The little that US media can report So refers to acquaintances of the couple. The New York Times quoted the publisher R. Couri Hay with the expectation Melania Trump will be “even less visible, even less available” than in her time in Washington. Hay should be in new York have been friends with Melania. The New York Times also reported that in her final days at the White House, Melania had started Look for houses near Trump’s golf resort Mar-a-Lago – for example in Jupiter, a little to the north. This of course fueled the rumors of separation again. Because why should the family move to Jupiter when they have Mar-a-Lago? Donald Trump allegedly mocked the slow renovations at his residence at the resort. Well

In addition, Melania Trump wants after a report by the television station CNN your Campaign for youth called Be Best continue. Be Best has three pillars: the well-being of children, prevention of cyberbullying and security in general on the Internet, as well as the consequences of the American drug crisis for children. Melania Trump started the initiative shortly after moving into the White House; since then she has dealt with these concerns with apparently fluctuating intensity. Three employees will also have the 50-year-old in Florida, writes CNN: Chief of Staff Hayley D’Antuonowho was a senior staff member at the White House, a volunteer adviser named Marcia Kelly, as well as an assistant from Washington times. It is not known what tasks the three have. Unnamed sources told CNN that they work out of the Mar-a-Lago golf resort.

Melania Trump: unpopular than ever when leaving Washington

Lots of Americans neither will you cry after the ex-first lady like her own life in the spotlight. According to a survey by CNN, she was the most unpopular first lady of all time – and shortly before moving out of Washington, she was as unpopular as never before. 47% of respondents say Melania Trump negatively in January. “She’s a reluctant first lady at best,” said Hay according to New York Times. “Frankly, I think America should just let them go.” (ck)