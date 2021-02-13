In contrast to her husband, Melania Trump is still allowed to speak on Twitter. At first glance, your new account raises a few questions.

Mar-a-Lago – Melania Trump’s office is open. Anyone wondering what that actually means is probably in good company. The new announcement from Trump is partly mysterious, because even during her husband’s tenure, especially outside the USA, it was not always clear what the first lady was actually doing. Ironically on Twitter, where Donald Trump remains banned, Melania Trump now made public that she probably had serious concerns that she now wants to pursue.

New Twitter account for Melania Trump – signs of new engagement?

Of the new twitter account came out of nowhere and the first tweet didn’t reveal anything either. “Office of Melania” is the name of the new presence in social media. As early as January there were concrete indications that Donald Trump’s wife was setting up an office for her activities after the time in the White House. And it was clear that there was basically only one initiative that could continue from the time of the presidency.

White House sources were happy to report that their interest in official events was limited. The First Lady preferred to withdraw from all topics related to government work. Even appearances in the election campaign were anything but natural for Melania Trump. One of the campaigns that Melania Trump had devoted himself to with some dedication, however, was this “Be Best” initiative.

“Office of Melania” will probably take care of known issues

“Be Best” was about children’s health, combating drug use and taking action against bullying on the Internet. A broad thematic mix that will now be found in the “Office of Melania”. In what form this will happen remains unclear for observers in the USA. Melania Trump usually did little to define or expand the initiative more precisely, for example CNN as the rumors about the new office intensified.

Of the first tweet initially did not provide any answers. “Mrs. Trump announces the opening of Melania Trump’s office. Please follow this account for news and updates, ”was the message. Since there was nothing factually to discuss, what must happen happened. Trump supporters and Trump opponents launched numerous attacks on the other side in the comments. What Melania Trump wants to achieve with her Twitter account immediately became a minor matter. (rm)