Washington – Best Friends Become Best Enemies: An Ex-Confidante Melania Trump wants more explosive details about the first lady. In a podcast on the media platform Daily Beast had her former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff already the broken relationship of First lady and Trump daughter Ivanka described. In part two of the interview in the podcast “The New Abnormal” lets you look deeply again. And judge the outgoing harshly First lady: “I asked her to say that I am her friend, I was loyal. No nothing. The betrayal, the pain was like – I’ve given up my whole life for this woman. Nobody else would help Melania. I mean she was alone. ”

Melania Trump have allowed that Wolkoff with the scandal about the immensely high official expenses for the introduction Donald Trumps 2017 was left alone. The US authorities determined against Wolkoff at the time. The first lady I threw them to the wolves to eat – and they out of the White house thrown. “I should have known better,” said the former girlfriend on the podcast. “She’s just like her husband.”

Then she started talking to the First lady to record secretly. This later resulted in her book “Melania and Me” and the famous ones Melania tapes.

Another explosive subject of their exchange was the choice of their jacket with the label “I really don’t care”. Melania Trump wore the green parka when visiting reception centers for undocumented immigrant children. Her choice of clothing quickly became a political issue. “I drive liberals crazy, that’s for sure. And you know they deserve it, ”said Melania to her, according to Wolkoff.

Wolkoff’s accusation goes even further. The Fashion designer Herve Pierrewho previously dresses for Melania Trump had designed, was attacked for the jacket choice. Although he so Wolkoffhad nothing to do with the Zara parka. But Melania did nothing to publicly support the designer. “There is no empathy or regret for the fact that there is someone here who has been accused of being known as your“ stylist ”,” said the former Melania Trump confidante.

“Taking in a friend is unacceptable. It’s really. But Melania was no longer my friend when I hit record, ”defended Stephanie Winston Wolkoff their tapes. Meanwhile, the first lady has more worries to contend with. An actually harmless one Christmas picture of the Trump couple offers room for speculation.

