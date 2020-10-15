Almost two weeks after her corona diagnosis, First Lady Melania Trump announced that US President Donald Trump and her son Barron had contracted the virus. The 14-year-old had shown no symptoms and has now tested negative for the corona virus again, Melania Trump said on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old looked back on her own Covid 19 disease in her message. “I was very lucky that my diagnosis was accompanied by minimal symptoms, even though they all hit me at once and in the days that followed it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms.” She has now tested negative for the coronavirus and will soon be back to hers To fulfill obligations.

The US President’s corona diagnosis plunged the US into unprecedented uncertainty a few weeks before the November 3rd election. His illness and especially his three-day hospital stay were followed with as much attention as his return to the public. The first lady, who stayed in the White House, faded into the background.

No one seemed to be asking about son Barron after spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham reported a negative test result on October 2. But it shouldn’t stop there. Melania Trump now wrote: “Like so many parents in the past few months, I couldn’t help but think:“ What about tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? ”My fear was fulfilled when he was tested again and the test was positive. Fortunately, he’s a tough teenager and didn’t show any symptoms. “

Trump, in particular, has used every opportunity since his discharge from the hospital last Monday to demonstrate strength. On their return to the White House, he called on Americans to “not be afraid of Covid” and not to let it determine their lives. He also claimed to feel better than he did 20 years ago. About the infection of his son, Trump said on Wednesday evening to supporters in Des Moines, Iowa: “He had it for such a short time. I don’t even think he knew he had it. “

“I had body aches, coughs and headaches”

While Trump is accused of downplaying the threat posed by the virus and showing no empathy, the first lady changed the tone and expressed her sympathy with others affected. “When you are sick, or when you have a loved one who is sick, I think of you and will think of you every day,” wrote Melania Trump.

The First Lady also made it clear that it is not natural to be cared for as much as the US President’s family. And she explained the symptoms she was experiencing: “I had body aches, coughs and headaches and felt extremely tired most of the time.” From a medical point of view, she had chosen a “more natural route” and “more for vitamins and healthy food” decided.

Her husband, who is almost 24 years older than many other patients, is unlikely to have had any other choice than aggressive treatment: he had been treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir, anti-inflammatories and an experimental antibody cocktail, among other things. According to many experts, the therapy – contrary to the presentation of the White House – suggested a more serious illness.

The risk of a serious disease progression increases with age with Corona. Effective treatment methods are being researched worldwide. Drugs such as remdesivir or dexamethasone are used in severe cases.

Melania Trump wrote that she had the opportunity to ponder many things during her recovery – about her family, friends, and work. She also thought about the “hundreds of thousands of people” who are also affected by the disease across the country. Hundreds of thousands, however, falls short: In the USA, almost 7.9 million infections have been detected. So far, more than 216,000 people have died after infection. (dpa)