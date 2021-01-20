Melania Trump, US First Lady, breaks with a decades-long tradition. The lack of invitation marks the end of her inconspicuous tenure in the White House

Donald and Melania Trump’s term at the White House ends January 20, 2021.

Melania Trump refrains from inviting Jill Biden to traditional tea.

The wives of the new and elected US president have been meeting for tea since 1952.

Washington DC – The peaceful transfer of power For centuries, the USA distinguished itself between the elected government and the new government. After one or a maximum of two terms of office, the president passed office and responsibility to his successor. Symbolically for the change of power, the ex-president congratulated his successor at the Swearing in office. In the last days of his term of office, Trump caused a stir: As he announced on his Twitter account, which has now been blocked, he will stay away from the “inauguration” Joe Biden. But not only Donald Trump made headlines in his final days as US President. His wife Melania is also breaking a tradition.

Jill Biden: No invitation received from Melania Trump

As USA Today reports, Jill Biden has not yet received an invitation to common tea received from Melania Trump. The wife of the US President-elect Joe Biden is thus denied the opportunity to exchange ideas with First Lady Melania Trump in a publicly effective manner. Has been taking place since 1952 the meeting of the wives instead of that to one Symbol of the peaceful transfer of power has been. Experts attach just as much weight to the meeting as the meeting between the two presidents. In the case of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this meeting has not yet taken place.

Although Donald Trump personally attacked his predecessor Barack Obama in the 2016 US election, First-Lady invited Michelle Obama Melania Trump to the tea tradition. “In modern history, there has always been an invitation. The tradition goes at least to Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower in 1952 back “, remarks Kate Andersen Brower to USA Today at.

“Ceremonies are important. Traditions are important, ”explains the journalist and White House expert. That stands for browser common tea drinking With subsequent tour emblematic of the White House civilized and well-mannered dealings with society. Anita McBride, White House insider, sums up the lack of invitation USA Today together: “Another break in tradition”. A missed sign of reconciliation given the division in U.S. society.

Melania Trump is ending her inconspicuous term as first lady

When Donald Trump’s term in office ends on January 20, 2021, First Lady Melania will also be saying goodbye to the White House. You missed being in four years as a first lady clear profile to win. While her predecessor Michelle Obama Melania Trump justified her political position with eloquent speeches.

When militant Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and five people were killed in the process, Melania Trump remained silent. The First Lady condemned the events with delay: “I am disappointed and discouraged about what happened last week ”. She also complained that it was “suggestive in connection with the events at the Capitol gossip“Unjustified personal attacks and false, misleading allegations” against them. Most recently, Melania Trump got through Publications of former confidants into the crossfire. (jf with dpa) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP