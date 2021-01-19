Melania Trump said her assuming the role of first lady of the United States was the “greatest honor” of her life, in a farewell message just before President Donald Trump left office.

“The past four years are unforgettable,” Melania, 50, added in a video message.

She called for caution and “proper thinking to protect the vulnerable” as the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic.

She also requested support for the “Be Better” initiative she launched during her time in the White House “to ensure that we do our best as Americans to care for the next generation.”

Melania made a comment that was likely referring to the president’s supporters storming the Capitol earlier this month, saying, “Be enthusiastic in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”