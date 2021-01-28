The Donald Trump era has come to an end, the former US President had to vacate his chair. His wife Melania also resigns as first lady. Your legacy polarizes.

Joe Biden has been the new President of the United States for a few days.

Many US citizens do not cry after his predecessor Donald Trump.

His wife Melania is now getting her fat off – also from Hollywood.

Washington – By the end of the term of the former US President Donald Trump His wife Melania also had to White House vacate. The 50-year-old was that for four years First lady the United States – but apparently the couple didn’t make a particularly positive impression. Melania’s popularity among the population was also low.

According to survey of the news channel CNN Melania Trump the most unpopular first lady the US of all time. Graduated accordingly 47 percent of those questioned about their work negative on. Only 42 percent rated Melania Trump’s time as first lady positive.

USA: Ex-first lady Melania Trump as unpopular as none before her – Hollywood star Jim Carrey mocks

These are historically bad numbers for the ex-model. Because so far the value of approval for a positive work of the respective first lady was in cut at 71 percent. The negative ratings of all previous wives of the US presidents averaged just 21 percent.

Melania Trump presented a one-off Negative record on. It was never before approval for a US first lady less than that Rejection her work. And off too Hollywood must be Melania Trump Ridicule bear. Actor Jim Carrey she said goodbye with an unflattering one Tweet.

The comedian posted on Twitter a rather unfavorable one cartoon of Donald Trump’s wife’s face. Next to it were the words: “Goodbye, worst first lady. I hope the divorce settlement is enough to finance your life in shallow waters. Thanks for nothing.”

Carrey had a distinct one antipathy across from Ex-President Donald Trump. On the legendary late night comedy show “Saturday Night Live” he played his successor in a few episodes last year Joe Biden. Now the Hollywood star did not leave Trump’s wife Melania good hair.

Video: Melania Trump left a message for Jill Biden at the White House

USA: Ex-first lady Melania Trump mocked by Hollywood star Jim Carrey – Twitter users criticize

Besides a lot support Carrey cashed in for it too criticism. Some Twitter users made serious allegations: “That is mobbing. Jim Carrey let it be, ”wrote one user. “This is hate Language ”, criticized another User. “I’ve always loved you and your films. I know you loathe Trump. But shame on you that you attacked them… ”said another Users.

Melania Trump has not yet responded to that Twitter attack known from Jim Carrey. Perhaps she is comforted by the fact that one former first lady was only marginally more popular than Melania in the US. Hillary Clinton was able to convince “only” 52 percent of US citizens of their time. After all, 39 percent saw their work as first lady at the side of the then president Bill Clinton negative according to CNN poll. (kh)