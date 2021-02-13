The wife of former US President Donald Trump, Melania, announced the opening of her own office. This is stated by the record of the organization “Office of Melania Trump”, which the ex-first lady repost in her Twitter-account.

“Mrs. Melania Trump Announces the Opening of the Melania Trump Office.” Stay tuned for news and updates on this account, “- said in the publication. The page does not provide any clarifications about the activities of the organization.

CNN previously reported that Melania Trump intends to open an office in Palm Beach to support her Be best initiative, in which she promoted healthy lifestyles among children and adolescents. In particular, the policy of the former first lady was aimed at promoting the safe use of the Internet, as well as combating drug and drug addiction.

According to American media reports, after Donald Trump left the post of head of state, his wife spends time in the spas of a country club in Florida, and also meets with her parents and dines with her husband in the courtyard.