After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband’s presidential bid earlier this year, from the start of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party, reporters asked her to the former First Lady if she planned to undertake the campaign. Her response: “Stay tuned.”

But since she made that comment in March, after she and Donald voted in the Florida primary, she has largely refrained from appearing in public. The few exceptions have included a pair of fundraisers in April and the high school graduation of her oldest son, Barron Trump, in May.

The former First Lady did not accompany the presumptive Republican presidential candidate to any day of his more than month-long trial in New York. She was not there last month for the guilty verdict or the next day for her remarks at Trump Tower. She also did not appear on June 14 at a 78th birthday party thrown for her husband by her fan club, nor at recent campaign rallies.

Her absence during the trial and at other important moments is unusual, said Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University who studies First Ladies. She added that perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Melania seems reluctant to pursue the traditional public role. As First Lady, she kept a low profile and was not a regular presence in her husband’s failed 2020 presidential campaign.

“But everything the Trumps do seems to go against the standard playbook of how candidates and their spouses behave,” Jellison said.

Reporters in the New York courtroom during Trump’s felony trial repeatedly asked him, “Where is Melania?” but he never responded. Trump’s allies cited his son’s school calendar as the main reason for his absence without denying that it was a delicate time for the family.

Melania did not post anything on her networks after her husband was convicted of 34 serious crimes. That contrasts with Trump’s older children, who quickly condemned the verdict.

“I think it’s very difficult for her,” the former US President said of his wife, in an interview with Fox News after the verdict. “I mean, she’s fine. But, you know, she has to read all this crap.”

Larry Snowden, president of the fan group Club 47, said he last saw the former First Lady at a February gala hosted by the “Trumpettes,” a group of female supporters. He said he had never had a face-to-face interaction with her, but that when he saw her there, she was “so lovely.”