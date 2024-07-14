Melania Trump Calls on Americans to Unite After Husband’s Assassination Attempt

Former US First Lady, model and designer Melania Trump has addressed the American people following the assassination attempt on her husband, US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The corresponding post appeared on her social media page X (formerly Twitter).

The 54-year-old model called on her compatriots to overcome their political differences and unite for peace. “The dawn has come again. Let us reunite. Now,” she said.

Trump’s wife also called the 20-year-old man who shot her chosen one a monster, who, according to her, saw in the businessman an “inhuman political machine.”

“When I saw the bullet hit my husband Donald, I knew that my life and Barron’s life [сын Дональда и Мелании Трамп] “We were on the brink of devastating change,” the designer noted, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement officers for their work.

Earlier, the famous Soviet and Russian TV presenter and journalist Vladimir Pozner assessed the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump with the words “it will help him.”

An assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump was reported on the evening of July 13. At that moment, the politician was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. Thomas Matthew Crooks shot him in the ear. The former president was shielded from further shots by security guards.

The shooter was eliminated on the roof of the building, 140 meters from the place where Trump spoke. As noted by foreign media, several minutes before the shooting began, spectators reported to the police about a suspicious armed man, but they did not attach any importance to the complaints.

It also turned out that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had no criminal past. At the time of the shooting, the American was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of the popular YouTube channel about weapons Demolition Ranch, which has 11 million subscribers.